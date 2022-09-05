Creditcoin Tops One Day Volume of $3.99 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $69.40 million and $3.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.45 or 0.99936746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064271 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024906 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

