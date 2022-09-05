Credits (CS) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $32,780.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

