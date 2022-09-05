CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 151,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.