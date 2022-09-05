Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $394,042.15 and $10.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00623045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00266622 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017001 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,460,524 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

