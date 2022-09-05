Crust Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

