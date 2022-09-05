Crust Network Market Capitalization Achieves $7.25 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.