Cryptex Finance Market Capitalization Tops $11.60 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00017075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,155.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00037151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,020 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

