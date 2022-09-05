CRYPTO20 (C20) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $17.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,404,881 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

