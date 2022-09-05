CRYPTO20 (C20) Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $17.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022297 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,406,230 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.