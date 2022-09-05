CryptoBlades Price Reaches $1.18 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $726,611.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00834924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015571 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,037 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

