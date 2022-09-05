CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Cap of $177,920.23 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $177,920.23 and $8.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

