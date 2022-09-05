CryptoZoon Market Cap Hits $599,838.37 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $599,838.37 and approximately $2.55 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015918 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon's total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,928,150 coins.

