CryptoZoon Market Cap Hits $599,838.37 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $599,838.37 and approximately $2.55 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00838826 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015918 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,928,150 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
