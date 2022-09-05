CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $595,097.66 and approximately $3.24 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002506 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015589 BTC.
CryptoZoon Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,928,210 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoZoon
