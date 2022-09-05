CUBE Hits One Day Volume of $416,794.00 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 128.6% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $77.29 million and $416,794.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,888.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00132769 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

