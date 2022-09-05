CUDOS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,248.00 (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $27.03 million and $248,248.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,426,944,334 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.