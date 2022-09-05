Curio (CUR) Price Up 130.5% Over Last Week

Curio (CUR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Curio has a total market cap of $73,665.13 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curio has traded up 130.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
