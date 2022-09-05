Curio Governance (CGT) Price Reaches $0.0038

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.