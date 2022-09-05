Curve DAO Token Trading Up 1.6% This Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $567.97 million and approximately $61.85 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,815,535,212 coins and its circulating supply is 527,871,762 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

