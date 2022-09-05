Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cutera Stock Down 1.3 %

CUTR stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cutera by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.