Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CUTR stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cutera by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

