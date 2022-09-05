CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,780.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $65,780.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.98 or 1.00088150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00304347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064117 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.