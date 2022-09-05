CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,780.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $65,780.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About CyberMiles
CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
