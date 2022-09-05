Cyclub (CYCLUB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.42 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclub has a total market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $25.42 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00837312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015608 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
