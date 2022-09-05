Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

CYTK stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,203.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,696,145 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $555,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

