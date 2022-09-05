D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 7,280.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.50. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

