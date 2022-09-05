D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.11 Million in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $354,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.11 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

