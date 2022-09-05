DAEX Price Down 0% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $433.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00036985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00134599 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

