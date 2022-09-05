DAOstack (GEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $327.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 99.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $898,761.00 and $327.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031201 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041027 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

