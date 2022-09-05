DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $508,824.15 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $508,824.15 and $1,309.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030825 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083305 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.