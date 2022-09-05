DAOventures Reaches Market Cap of $159,167.81 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $159,167.81 and approximately $39.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008711 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.