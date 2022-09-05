Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,927.00

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Crab Network has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Darwinia Crab Network Profile

Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Darwinia Crab Network

