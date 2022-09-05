Dash Market Cap Tops $508.02 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.61 or 0.00236759 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $508.02 million and $61.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005197 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008663 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00426735 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,898,573 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.