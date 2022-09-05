Dash Price Reaches $47.74 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Dash has a market capitalization of $520.38 million and $64.77 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $47.74 or 0.00240953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00417305 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,899,478 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

