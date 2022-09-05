DataHighway (DHX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.06 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $3.77 or 0.00019084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $120.06 million and approximately $229,482.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars.

