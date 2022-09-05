DAV Coin Achieves Market Cap of $905,666.64 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 115.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $905,666.64 and $196.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000282 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.