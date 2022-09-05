Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $0.85 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004267 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and approximately $759,086.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,824.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00133030 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022196 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

