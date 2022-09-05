Deeper Network Reaches One Day Volume of $816,744.00 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $816,744.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

