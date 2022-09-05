Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 631.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

DE stock opened at $362.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

