Defi For You Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $910,783.83 (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Defi For You coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Defi For You has a market capitalization of $910,783.83 and approximately $24,280.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Defi For You Profile

Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.

Defi For You Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi For You directly using US dollars.

