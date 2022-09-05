DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $765,173.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $765,173.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

