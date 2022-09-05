DeFiner 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,939.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $47,939.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030825 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083305 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

