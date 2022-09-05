DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $46,894.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031201 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00083533 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041027 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html.

DeFiner Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.