Dego Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.77 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00009273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036748 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00133875 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.
About Dego Finance
DEGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.
