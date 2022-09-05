DeHive Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,484.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $507,107.81 and approximately $48,484.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About DeHive
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
