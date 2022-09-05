Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 583.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 313,015 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

