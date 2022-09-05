Delta Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22.98 Million (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on exchanges. Delta has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.