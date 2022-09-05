DeRace Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,238.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, DeRace has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. DeRace has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $142,238.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeRace

