Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,161.00

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00018437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $46.90 million and approximately $30,161.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.86 or 0.08179446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00200050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00305604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00795349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00633507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,383 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

