Desjardins Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.