Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $434.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $434.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

