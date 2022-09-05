Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($167.35) to €178.00 ($181.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

