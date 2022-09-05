Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.28.
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.5 %
DLAKY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
